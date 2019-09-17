Titans' Marcus Mariota: Slated for full practice
Coach Mike Vrabel said prior to Tuesday's practice that Mariota (quadriceps) would be a full participant, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
When the Titans released their estimated practice report Monday, Mariota was listed as a non-participant on account of the quad issue, creating some uncertainty about his status heading into the Thursday night matchup with the Jaguars. Assuming Vrabel's comments hold true, Mariota will likely avoid an injury designation entirely in Week 3. Mariota has yet to commit a turnover through his first two starts while completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt and four touchdowns.
