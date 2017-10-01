Titans' Marcus Mariota: Slated for MRI on hamstring

Mariota will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I'll know more about the extent of it [later]," head coach Mike Mularkey said after Sunday's 57-14 loss at Houston.

Mariota suffered the injury on his second touchdown run of the game, but in the process of completing the first half, he tossed an interception because he couldn't step into the pass. Teammates are optimistic about a quick return from Mariota. Having said that, it'll depend on the results of the upcoming MRI. If he requires some time to recover, Matt Cassel will step under center for the Titans.