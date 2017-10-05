Titans' Marcus Mariota: Slightly increases activity at practice Thursday
Titans coach Mike Mularkey indicated that Mariota (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, but did "a little bit more" than he in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
While it's reassuring for the Titans to see Mariota on the field in any capacity for both of their first two practices of the week, it sounds as though the hamstring is still hindering the quarterback's mobility, which could prompt the team to take a cautious approach with his workload in Friday's session. Once that session concludes, Mariota appears destined to enter Sunday with a questionable tag, leaving his status for the Titans' Week 5 game against the Dolphins very much up in the air. Matt Cassel would presumably start that contest if Mariota can't go, resulting in a downgrade in fantasy appeal for all of the team's receiving options.
