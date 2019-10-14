Titans' Marcus Mariota: Starting run could be over
Coach Mike Vrabel said that he'll decide later Monday or Tuesday on whether Mariota or Ryan Tannehill will start at quarterback in Week 7 versus the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Mariota played turnover-free football for the first five games of the season but was only adequate from an efficiency standpoint during the Titans' 2-3 start, completing 61.7 percent of his throws for 7.9 yards per attempt. Things fell apart Sunday in Denver, however, as Mariota tossed two interceptions and completed only seven of 18 throws for 63 yards before being pulled from the contest in the third quarter. Mariota's tenuous hold on the starting job may have been aided by Tannehill failing to produce any points on four drives and capping the day with an interception of his own, but Vrabel will presumably review the film before committing to a quarterback for Week 7. Neither player would shape up as an especially appealing fantasy option against Los Angeles in leagues that start only one quarterback.
