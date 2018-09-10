Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still being evaluated
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Mariota (elbow) is still being evaluated, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Vrabel didn't have any real answers for the media, merely saying he's hopeful to get a good report once testing on Mariota's right elbow/arm is complete. The 24-year-old quarterback played through the injury for much of Sunday's 27-20 loss to Miami, but he was replaced by Blaine Gabbert in the third quarter after throwing interceptions on consecutive snaps. The sequence of events was made all the more unusual by the lengthy weather delays that marred Sunday's game, as the back-to-back interceptions actually took place a few hours apart. In any case, Mariota spoke with the media after the game and revealed that he lost some feeling in his fingers and right hand.
