Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still bothered by numbness

Mariota (elbow) acknowledged Wednesday that he still feels some numbness and tingling in his fingers, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports. "It is getting better," Mariota said. "It is frustrating, and it is hard because it is one of those things where you can't really do a whole lot."

The Titans listed Mariota as a limited practice participant Wednesday after keeping him active as the backup to Blaine Gabbert in Sunday's 20-17 win over Houston. It seems a decision on the starter could come down to the wire again this week, as Mariota's comments suggest his progress has been noticeable but also frustratingly slow. Coach Mike Vrabel said the 24-year-old quarterback is about where he was last week, and practice reps were split between Mariota and Gabbert during Wednesday's session. A Week 3 contest in Jacksonville will be a hostile situation for whichever player ends up getting the start.