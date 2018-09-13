Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still expected to play after limited practice

Titans head coach remains optimistic that Mariota (elbow) will play Sunday against the Texans, despite the quarterback being limited in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

While Mariota still seems to be trending toward playing Week 2, enthusiasm about his availability was dampened a bit after he followed up a full practice session Wednesday with a limited one. Vrabel indicated that Mariota didn't experience a setback with his right elbow and instead had his reps capped so the Titans could get a better evaluation of backup Blaine Gabbert in the event the Mariota doesn't make the progress the team expects him to by the time Sunday arrives. If Mariota is able to return to full participation by Friday, it would certainly help allay some of the lingering concern about his health heading into the weekend.