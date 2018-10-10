Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still needs glove to throw

Mariota said he still isn't ready to play without a partial glove covering his throwing hand, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Mariota has been using the modified glove ever since Week 1, when he injured his throwing elbow and experienced trouble with gripping the football. He was unable to build on a huge Week 4 outing against the Eagles, completing 14 of 26 passes for 129 yards with no touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills. Mariota will have a tricky matchup Sunday when the Titans play host to the Ravens.