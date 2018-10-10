Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still needs glove to throw
Mariota said he still isn't ready to play without a partial glove covering his throwing hand, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mariota has been using the modified glove ever since Week 1, when he injured his throwing elbow and experienced trouble with gripping the football. He was unable to build on a huge Week 4 outing against the Eagles, completing 14 of 26 passes for 129 yards with no touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills. Mariota will have a tricky matchup Sunday when the Titans play host to the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...