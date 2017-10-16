Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still set to play

All signs point to Mariota (hamstring) starting Monday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is essentially just confirmation of what was reported Sunday, which is that Mariota is poised to return after missing only one week. Inactives will be released around 7:00 p.m. ET, and Mariota is unlikely to be on the list unless he suffers a setback during pregame warmups. Of course, his mobility likely will be limited, and there's always some chance of an in-game setback.