Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still set to play
All signs point to Mariota (hamstring) starting Monday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This is essentially just confirmation of what was reported Sunday, which is that Mariota is poised to return after missing only one week. Inactives will be released around 7:00 p.m. ET, and Mariota is unlikely to be on the list unless he suffers a setback during pregame warmups. Of course, his mobility likely will be limited, and there's always some chance of an in-game setback.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to suit up Monday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Listed as questionable•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Could be game-time decision•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Hopes to play Monday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Not ruled out beyond Week 5•
-
Bold predictions, sleepers, award picks
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...