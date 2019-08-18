Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still the team's top QB
Mariota remains in line to be the Titans' Week 1 starter at QB, backed up by Ryan Tannehill, Joe Rexrode of the Athletic reports.
That's a notion also put forth by Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. Mariota's perch atop the Titans' posted depth chart is not something we expected to need to confirm at this stage, so long as he was healthy enough to play, but as John Glennon of the Athletic notes, there's been some recent speculation that a QB competition between Mariota and Ryan Tannehill could be brewing. While there's no doubt that Tannehill is one of the NFL's more qualified backups, in the absence of an injury to Mariota, his presence is not considered a threat to the short-term job security of Tennessee's incumbent starter.
