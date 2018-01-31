Titans' Marcus Mariota: Stock rising with new offensive coordinator

Mariota's future outlook received a major boost with the hiring of offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, according to Jason Wolf of the Tennessean.

LaFleur was hired for the same job that he held with the Rams this past season, but he'll also get offensive play-calling duties with Tennessee after ceding those to head coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Tennessee's willingness to part with head coach Mike Mularkey and his staff after the season despite reaching the divisional round in the playoffs suggests the franchise believes getting Mariota back on track is the key to the team's future success. The 24-year-old quarterback regressed overall this past season despite improved team success, but he led the league in passer rating (122.8) and yards per attempt (11.1) on play-action passes. It's no coincidence that LeFleur relied heavily on play-action passing in the past while tutoring Matt Ryan and Jared Goff.