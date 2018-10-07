Titans' Marcus Mariota: Stumbles in Week 5
Mariota completed 14 of 26 passes for 129 yards and an interception during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills. He added two carries for 10 yards.
After a breakout Week 4 performance, Mariota landed with a thud in Week 5 at Buffalo. He was unable to lead the Titans to any touchdowns and averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt. That mark was propped up by his longest pass of the day, a 23-yard pass across the middle of the field to Corey Davis. The performance will raise questions regarding Mariota's health, though the performance could also be a product of a conservative offensive gameplan.
