Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suffers minor shoulder injury
Mariota injured his left shoulder during Sunday's 24-20 win over Cincinnati, but the ailment isn't believed to be serious, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Mariota suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and didn't miss any snaps, finishing 25-of-44 passing for 264 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding six carries for 51 yards. This would be a far greater concern if the injury were to his throwing shoulder, but it's still worth monitoring with the Titans on a short week ahead of Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense surrendered some huge plays to Matt Stafford and Jacoby Brissett the past two weeks, but it's otherwise been excellent against the pass this season.
