Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suits up Sunday
Mariota (elbow) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars and expected to serve as the Titans' backup quarterback behind Blaine Gabbert, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Mariota has been making progress in practice since suffering an elbow issue Week 1, but the Titans are evidently inclined to take it slow with the QB, thus prompting the team to lean on Gabbert for the second straight week.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup Week 4•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Making progress•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still bothered by numbness•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: To be evaluated Wednesday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Won't play until healthy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.