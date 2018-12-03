Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards
Mariota completed 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. He also rushed four times for 43 yards.
Mariota got off to a slow start -- highlighted by a pick-six -- failing to lead a scoring drive on the Titan's first five offensive possessions. However, he rebounded to lead a 68-yard touchdown drive to close the first half, capped off by a 12-yard pass to find the end zone. Mariota also led the game-winning drive, ultimately finding Corey Davis for a score with only 36 seconds remaining in the game. He's now managed multiple passing touchdowns in four of his last five games, and his effectiveness running the ball also gives him an appealing floor.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Completes 19 straight in loss•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: All clear for Monday night•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully Friday, likely to start•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited at practice•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Labels self as day-to-day•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: On field for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...