Titans' Marcus Mariota: Surpasses 300 total yards

Mariota completed 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. He also rushed four times for 43 yards.

Mariota got off to a slow start -- highlighted by a pick-six -- failing to lead a scoring drive on the Titan's first five offensive possessions. However, he rebounded to lead a 68-yard touchdown drive to close the first half, capped off by a 12-yard pass to find the end zone. Mariota also led the game-winning drive, ultimately finding Corey Davis for a score with only 36 seconds remaining in the game. He's now managed multiple passing touchdowns in four of his last five games, and his effectiveness running the ball also gives him an appealing floor.