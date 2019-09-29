Titans' Marcus Mariota: Three touchdown performance

Mariota completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 227 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4 against Atlanta. He also added three rushes for 22 yards.

Mariota jumped out to a hot start, completing 14 of his 19 first-half pass attempts, accounting for all three of his touchdowns and 189 yards. He formed a particular connection with rookie wideout A.J. Brown, delivering touchdowns of 55 and 11 yards to him. With the Titans in command of the game throughout the second half, the team focused on running the ball, slowing Mariota's big performance. Still, his effort -- and the team's victory -- should keep him under center for the foreseeable future and ahead of Ryan Tannehill on the depth chart. Mariota will look to build on the performance in Week 5 against Buffalo.