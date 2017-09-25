Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two scores in win over Seahawks
Mariota completed 20 of 32 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 33-27 win over Seattle. He also rushed for 27 yards.
While the jury is still out on just how good the Seattle defense is, Mariota led the Tennessee offense to 33 points and posted a serviceable fantasy showing. The weapons are in place for the passing attack to thrive, and Mariota connected with eight different receivers Sunday. His rushing yards -- 77 for the season -- provide a sneaky virtual bonus and prop up his value. It's also worth noting that wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) has the potential to add a game-breaking element to the offense once healthy, so there is a lot to like about Mariota's high-floor, high-ceiling prospects moving forward. A road game against the Texans will be a telling test for Mariota and the Tennessee offense in Week 4.
