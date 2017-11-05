Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns Sunday
Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing three times for six yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.
Mariota hit Rishard Matthews for a 16-yard score in the first quarter and added an 11-yard touchdown to Eric Decker in the fourth. Those two wideouts came into this one with just one touchdown between them and rookie first-rounder Corey Davis finally returned from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2, so things are looking up for Mariota's receiving corps. The third-year signal-caller has thrown for more than 256 yards in a game only once this season, but looks primed to pick things up down the stretch.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Deemed healthy after bye week•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Scoreless in win•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Moving around better•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Limited to start practice week•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Avoids setbacks in return•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Tops 300 yards in win•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...