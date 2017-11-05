Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns Sunday

Mariota completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing three times for six yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.

Mariota hit Rishard Matthews for a 16-yard score in the first quarter and added an 11-yard touchdown to Eric Decker in the fourth. Those two wideouts came into this one with just one touchdown between them and rookie first-rounder Corey Davis finally returned from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2, so things are looking up for Mariota's receiving corps. The third-year signal-caller has thrown for more than 256 yards in a game only once this season, but looks primed to pick things up down the stretch.