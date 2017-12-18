Titans' Marcus Mariota: Throws two touchdowns versus 49ers
Mariota completed 23 of 33 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers. He also carried twice for an additional four yards.
Mariota connected on 70 percent of his attempts as he hooked up with seven different receivers. He threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker just before halftime and added an eight-yard strike to Richard Matthews that gave his team its first lead early in the fourth. Unfortunately, the home team came back to win with a last-second field goal, but this was a nice bounceback for Mariota nonetheless after a poor showing against the Cardinals last week. Now having dropped two straight games, he'll look to build on this performance next week against a surging Rams team.
