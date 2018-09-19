Titans' Marcus Mariota: To be evaluated Wednesday
Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Mariota (elbow) will be re-evaluated Wednesday, Travis Haney of The Athleticreports.
The Titans have taken a cautious approach with Mariota, and Vrabel reiterated earlier in the week that the young quarterback wouldn't be rushed back onto the field. Wednesday's update should provide a clue as to Mariota's availability in Week 3, though even if he can return to the field, he will draw a tough matchup at Jacksonville.
