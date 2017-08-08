Titans' Marcus Mariota: To start preseason opener

Mariota (lower leg) will start the club's first preseason game Saturday against the Jets, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Mariota has dealt with some stiffness before and after practices, but that hasn't prevented him from running on it during the sessions. He probably won't participate much in the team's preseason opener, but the signal-caller should ramp up his involvement in the contests to a climax in the third preseason game. Mobility remains a big part of Mariota's game, so it will be worth monitoring his effectiveness during preseason action.