Titans' Marcus Mariota: Told not to play by doctor

A spine doctor told Mariota (neck/foot) he shouldn't play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Mariota suffered a stinger on the right side of his neck the previous week, leading to numbness and tingling in his throwing arm for a third time this season. He dealt with similar symptoms in September and then again in November, though the first time it was reported as an elbow injury rather than any problem with his neck. Mariota likely will require additional medical evaluation during the offseason, not to mention a prolonged period of rest. His fifth-year option for 2019 is guaranteed for injury only, but the Titans likely will keep him under contract even if he gains medical clearance before the start of the league year in March. It's unclear if the neck injuries are a short-term problem or something he will always be susceptible to.