Titans' Marcus Mariota: Tops 300 yards in win

Mariota (hamstring) completed 23 of 32 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Mariota returned from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury to top 300 yards for the first time this season. His night was highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown to Taywan Taylor during the fourth quarter, a play in which Mariota hung in the pocket to deliver a bomb downfield and give the Titans a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Although that only came after he threw an interception for a touchdown, the signal caller will generally still be pleased with his performance at less than 100 percent. That reduced mobility resulted in Mariota rushing twice for zero yardage, but with more time to heal this week, it's possible Mariota will be slightly more limber going into Sunday's splendid matchup with the Browns.