Titans' Marcus Mariota: Tosses three TDs in blowout win
Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns while adding 24 yards on three rushing attempts in Sunday's 43-13 win over Cleveland.
Mariota looked jittery in the pocket throughout the first half, as the offensive line failed to provide much protection against Cleveland's pass rush without left tackle Taylor Lewan (suspension). He got more comfortable with his team playing from ahead in the second half, finding Derrick Henry out of the backfield for a 75-yard score on which Henry did most of the work before hitting reliable tight end Delanie Walker for touchdowns of 11 and seven yards. Despite this strong performance, Mariota remains a middling fantasy option at best as the caretaker in a run-heavy offense heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Colts.
