Titans' Marcus Mariota: Tosses two early scores in win

Mariota completed 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for 21 yards and adding a 21-yard reception in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Mariota finished each of Tennessee's first two drives with a passing touchdown -- first finding Jonnu Smith from four yards out and then Corey Davis from 23. The Titans never relinquished that lead, relying mostly on the run to chew clock in the second half. Mariota will lead his team into a pivotal Week 11 road game against the division rival Colts after consecutive efficient, two-touchdown outings in wins.