Titans' Marcus Mariota: Totals three touchdowns in win
Mariota completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and another score but lost two fumbles.
Mariota got off to a rough start, fumbling on Tennessee's first two possessions, but he rallied with back-to-back touchdown drives afterward. While Derrick Henry ran in the team's first score of the night, Mariota found fellow tailback Dion Lewis on an 18-yard screen pass to put the Titans ahead in the second quarter. Although Dallas would quickly answer with a touchdown of its own, Mariota's seven-yard shuffle pass to Jonnu Smith gave his team a third-quarter lead it wouldn't relinquish, and the quarterback's nine-yard touchdown run two drives later sealed a needed victory. All in all, Mariota bounced back well from a rocky beginning, accounting for three total touchdowns after entering Monday with merely four through his first six outings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.