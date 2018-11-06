Titans' Marcus Mariota: Totals three touchdowns in win

Mariota completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Cowboys. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and another score but lost two fumbles.

Mariota got off to a rough start, fumbling on Tennessee's first two possessions, but he rallied with back-to-back touchdown drives afterward. While Derrick Henry ran in the team's first score of the night, Mariota found fellow tailback Dion Lewis on an 18-yard screen pass to put the Titans ahead in the second quarter. Although Dallas would quickly answer with a touchdown of its own, Mariota's seven-yard shuffle pass to Jonnu Smith gave his team a third-quarter lead it wouldn't relinquish, and the quarterback's nine-yard touchdown run two drives later sealed a needed victory. All in all, Mariota bounced back well from a rocky beginning, accounting for three total touchdowns after entering Monday with merely four through his first six outings.