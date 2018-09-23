Titans' Marcus Mariota: Toughs out low-scoring win

Mariota (elbow) completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards while adding 51 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jaguars.

Mariota didn't start the contest, but a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter knocked Blaine Gabbert out and forced Mariota into the game. The second overall selection in the 2015 draft only threw for 10 yards in the first half, but he did add 26 on the ground and led his team to one field goal. He was a bit better after the break, leading the offense to two more field goals, which was enough to eke out a low-scoring win. Mariota is operating at less than 100 percent, so owners are probably better off looking elsewhere even if he gets the start next week against the Eagles.