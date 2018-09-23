Titans' Marcus Mariota: Toughs out low-scoring win
Mariota (elbow) completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards while adding 51 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Jaguars.
Mariota didn't start the contest, but a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter knocked Blaine Gabbert out and forced Mariota into the game. The second overall selection in the 2015 draft only threw for 10 yards in the first half, but he did add 26 on the ground and led his team to one field goal. He was a bit better after the break, leading the offense to two more field goals, which was enough to eke out a low-scoring win. Mariota is operating at less than 100 percent, so owners are probably better off looking elsewhere even if he gets the start next week against the Eagles.
More News
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Enters game after Gabbert suffers possible concussion•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Suits up Sunday•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Expected to act as backup Week 4•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Making progress•
-
Titans' Marcus Mariota: Still bothered by numbness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.