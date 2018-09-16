Titans' Marcus Mariota: Unable to grip ball normally

Mariota (right elbow), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, "still isn't able to grip the ball normally," a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Titans haven't decided who will start between Mariota and Blaine Glabbert and will likely decide in warmups, but this report would make it seem unlikely that Mariota will start or be effective if on the field. Still, Mariota practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.