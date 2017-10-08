Titans' Marcus Mariota: Unlikely to play against Miami

Mariota (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mariota is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Miami. Head coach Mike Mularkey has said he'll be a game-time decision, but this report would make it seem like it's less a of a toss-up than previously indicated. Matt Cassel will start at quarterback if Mariota is ruled out.