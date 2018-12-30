Titans' Marcus Mariota: Unlikely to play Week 17

Mariota (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, isn't expected to play in the contest, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously relayed that Mariota would warm up with the intention of playing through the stinger on the right side of his neck in the regular-season finale, but Mortensen's report suggests the Titans aren't yet comfortable clearing him for action. Citing sources, Mortensen notes that Mariota's stinger puts him at risk of further damage to his neck, so it's expected Tennessee will err on the side of caution, even with a playoff berth up for grabs. Mariota's status won't be known officially until the Titans release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, but assuming the top signal-caller is unavailable for the contest, Blaine Gabbert would garner the starting nod for the all-important Week 17 game.