Titans' Marcus Mariota: Very limited at Wednesday's practice
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said the team is being cautious with Mariota (hamstring), who wasn't asked to do much at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Per Wyatt, Mularkey also said he's hopeful Mariota can play Sunday in Miami, but added that the Titans aren't willing to risk further injury to their franchise signal caller. Wyatt also reports that Mariota doesn't necessarily need to log a full practice before playing in a game, though doing so undoubtedly would create a higher level of confidence in his health. While practicing in a limited capacity puts him off to a good start this week, Mariota still seems no better than a coin flip to suit up against the Dolphins. Matt Cassel is next in line to start, and Brandon Weeden was signed Tuesday to potentially serve as Cassel's backup.
