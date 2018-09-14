Titans' Marcus Mariota: Week 2 role TBD
Mariota (right elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.
It sounds as though Mariota will probably suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest, but coach Mike Vrabel threw fantasy observers a curveball Friday by noting that he expects both Mariota and Blaine Gabbert to play in Week 2. "We are evaluating. Marcus is going to do everything he can to get ready, like every player is going to do," Vrabel noted after Friday's practice. "I would anticipate both of those guys playing at some point and time." If that tricky context isn't modified in Mariota's favor before game-time, he'll be a risky lineup roll this weekend.
