Titans' Marcus Mariota: Week 2 status not yet clear

With Mariota (elbow) still being evaluated, coach Mike Vrabel suggested Friday that he expects both Blaine Gabbert and Mariota to play Sunday against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

That's not the most fantasy-friendly nugget and unless there's added clarity on that front, Mariota will be a risky Week 2 roll. Look for the QB to be officially listed as questionable once the Titans issue their final injury report of the week later Friday.