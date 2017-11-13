Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will play through shoulder and ankle issues
Though Mariota is nursing a sore shoulder and mild ankle sprain, his status for Thursday night's game against the Steelers is in no danger, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Moreover, Mariota will continue to see his normal allotment of practice reps in advance of the contest, as he works his way through what appears to be a pair of minor ailments. We'll circle back later on the QB's status, however, to see how his participation is classified on the Titans' first injury report of Week 11.
