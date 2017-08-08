Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will start preseason opener

Mariota (lower leg) will start the Titans' first preseason game Saturday against the Jets, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Mariota has dealt with some stiffness before and after practices, but that hasn't prevented him from running during the sessions. He probably won't play more than a series or two in the team's preseason opener, but the signal caller should ramp up his involvement in subsequent exhibitions. Mobility remains a big part of Mariota's game, so it will be worth monitoring his effectiveness outside the pocket during preseason action.