Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will test injury before game
Mariota (neck/foot) will warmup pre-game with the intention of playing Sunday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Mariota, who is questionable with a stinger, will have a better idea about his status after warming up. He's not expected to be 100 percent but is hoping to play. Whether or not he plays, the Titans plan to lean on their running game behind the renascent Derrick Henry.
