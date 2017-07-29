Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will work slowly into training camp

Mariota (fibula) will be eased into training camp, which begins Saturday for the Titans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports. "We're not going to send him out there and 'have at it,'" head coach Mike Mularkey said Friday. "He's still going to have some limited reps, not as much as he had in the offseason camps, but it's not going to be like he's been healthy the whole time. We're going to watch him."

Earlier this week, Mariota indicated he was "ready to go with everything," according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. However, Mularkey has different plans for the quarterback as Mariota continues his recovery from a broken right fibula. With time on the Titans' side, Mariota will thus ramp up his workload slowly over the next few weeks, before likely getting some game reps during the all-important Week 3 of the preseason, at the very least.