Titans' Marcus Mariota: Will work slowly into training camp
Mariota (fibula) will be eased into training camp, which begins Saturday for the Titans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports. "We're not going to send him out there and 'have at it,'" head coach Mike Mularkey said Friday. "He's still going to have some limited reps, not as much as he had in the offseason camps, but it's not going to be like he's been healthy the whole time. We're going to watch him."
Earlier this week, Mariota indicated he was "ready to go with everything," according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. However, Mularkey has different plans for the quarterback as Mariota continues his recovery from a broken right fibula. With time on the Titans' side, Mariota will thus ramp up his workload slowly over the next few weeks, before likely getting some game reps during the all-important Week 3 of the preseason, at the very least.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...