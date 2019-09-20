Play

Titans' Marcus Mariota: Won't lose job yet

Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota isn't in danger of losing his starting job right now, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans are off to a 1-2 start, with Mariota taking 17 sacks and completing just 60.9 percent of his passes. Tennessee's offensive line may be part of the problem, but Mariota has shown a disturbing tendency to hold the ball for too long. His average time from snap to throw (2.97) is fourth-longest in the league, putting him on track for a second straight season leading the NFL in sack rate (15.6 percent this year, 11.3 percent in 2018). The Titans may consider a switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback if Mariota doesn't turn things around Week 4 in Atlanta.

