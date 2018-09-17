Titans' Marcus Mariota: Won't play until healthy
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Mariota (elbow) won't play until he's ready, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "There's some things he can do, and there's some throws that he can't really comfortably make," Vrabel said. "So we'll see where he's at as this thing goes on."
Mariota was active but didn't take the field Sunday against the Titans, yielding his usual starting spot to backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Until Mariota gets over his elbow injury -- i.e. he's able to make all throws without complication -- he doesn't appear to be a candidate to play. His status remains in flux for the Titans' Week 3 divisional matchup in Jacksonville.
