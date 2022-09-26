The Titans signed Edwards off the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Edwards joined up with Jacksonville's practice squad after he was released by Chicago ahead of the regular season. The 28-year-old defensive end collected eight tackles and two sacks while playing 2000 defensive snaps over 12 games with the Bears last season. Now that he's with the Titans, the 28-year-old will look to carve out a role behind starting defensive ends Jeffery Simmons and DeMarcus Walker.