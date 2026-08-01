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Titans' Mario Goodrich: Signs with Tennessee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Titans signed Goodrich to a contract Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Goodrich has spent time with the Giants, Broncos, and Jets since joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The cornerback also spent some time playing for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, but is ready to take another crack at NFL football. Goodrich has played in four NFL regular-season games, all in 2023, where he totaled five tackles (three solo) over 67 defensive snaps and 40 special teams snaps.

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