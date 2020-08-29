Kinsey was spotted fielding punts during several practice periods Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Kinsey, an undrafted free agent, was noted as a standout earlier in camp, regularly making plays as a receiver. In particular, he's shown rapport with backup quarterback candidate Logan Woodside. However, Friday it was work on the special teams unit that was notable, as he fielded punts alongside Adam Humphries, Rashard Davis and Kalif Raymond. While Kinsey remains a longshot for the roster, he may stick on the practice squad and make special teams appearances as needed throughout the season.