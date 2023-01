Kinsey signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kinsey has spent the past two seasons with Tennessee's practice squad and was elevated for two games during the 2022 campaign. The third-year wideout ultimately recorded one three-yard reception over 13 offensive snaps this season, marking the first catch of his career. Kinsey will look to carve out a bigger role in the team's under-stocked receiving corps this offseason.