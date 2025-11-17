Kinsey recorded one reception on three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans.

Kinsey was active for the fourth time this season and for the fourth consecutive game. He had been used almost entirely on special teams in his first three contests, though he gained a role in the Titans' offense with both Calvin Ridley (leg) and Chimere Dike (chest) sidelined. Kinsey has never recorded more than two catches in any of his four prior seasons as a pro, but he could have a chance to change that in the next several weeks.