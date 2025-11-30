Kinsey (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

The wide receiver has been active for five games this season, and he's played mostly on special teams when he's been in there, though he did get some opportunities on offense the last two weeks with Chimere Dike (chest) and Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) nursing injuries. At the same time, Kinsey has never made more than two catches in a season in a pro career dating back to 2021.