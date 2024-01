Kinsey recorded one reception on one target for six yards across six games for the Titans in 2023.

Kinsey completed his third season in the NFL, all of which have come with Tennessee. He failed to make the roster out of training camp but subsequently bounced between the active roster and practice squad. Overall, he played 25 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams, and he's likely to be in a battle for a roster spot once again in 2024 -- whether in Tennessee or elsewhere.