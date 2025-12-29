Kinsey recorded one reception on one target for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Van Jefferson (forearm) exited the game in the second quarter, creating a void in the Titans' receiving corps. James Proche earned the majority of the targets, though Kinsey made the most of his one chance and helped set up a field goal for the Titans early in the third quarter. He could be asked to step into a larger role in Week 18 against the Jaguars, though Kinsey only has two catches across nine games in 2025.