With Will Levis (shoulder) announced as the Week 10 starter Sunday against the Chargers, Rudolph will head back to the bench as Tennessee's QB2, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Rudolph started the Titans' past three games, going 1-2 as a starter, while completing 67 of 111 passes (60.4 percent) for 721 yards (6.5 yards per attempt), four touchdowns and four interceptions. He added a 13-61-1 rushing line.
