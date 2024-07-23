Rudolph has split reps evenly with Malik Willis to kick off training camp and will be given a chance to win the No. 2 job, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Will Levis (foot) beat out Malik Willis for the starting role under center in Tennessee last season, and now Rudolph is slated to compete with the latter for a backup role. The 29-year-old spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and ended up throwing for 719 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions across four games in 2023. He even finished the regular season with three consecutive wins. His competition, Willis, is entering his third year with the Titans after being selected in the third-round in 2022.