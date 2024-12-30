Both Rudolph and Will Levis are in line to play in Sunday's Week 18 contest against the Texans, per Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Rudolph took over as the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 16 , and he has put up a 3:4 TD:INT along with a 64.6 percent completion rate and an average of 222.5 passing yards per contest in two games since. Callahan cited Tennessee's 0-2 record since the switch as part of the reason for the decision to deploy both QBs while adding, "It's always a position that you want to have an answer for. We have to make sure we have all the looks that we need," per McCormick. With both Rudolph and Levis appearing likely to get snaps behind center Sunday, neither profiles as an appealing asset in fantasy.